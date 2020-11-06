Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,778,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.36 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

