Investors Buy High Volume of NRG Energy Put Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,810 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 952% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 put options.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

