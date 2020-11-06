Investors Buy High Volume of Synaptics Call Options (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,399% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $216,000.

SYNA opened at $82.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.