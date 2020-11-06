Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,647 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,096% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.94. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

