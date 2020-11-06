Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,186% compared to the typical volume of 889 call options.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.91 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

