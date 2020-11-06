Investors Purchase High Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,037% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Shares of YEXT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,465,320 shares in the company, valued at $53,955,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00. Insiders have sold 379,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit