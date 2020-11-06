Investors Purchase High Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,037% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Shares of YEXT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,465,320 shares in the company, valued at $53,955,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00. Insiders have sold 379,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

