IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total value of $824,652.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.