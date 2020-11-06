IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 987,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of MNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

