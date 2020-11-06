Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.57. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,101. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.