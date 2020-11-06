James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.