JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) Insider Purchases A$72,060.00 in Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) insider Melanie Wilson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$48.04 ($34.31) per share, with a total value of A$72,060.00 ($51,471.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$35.03.

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

