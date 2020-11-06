Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JDEPF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Jde Peets stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. Jde Peets has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02.

