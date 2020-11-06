Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. 16,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,631,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 332,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

