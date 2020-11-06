Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
JRNGF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Journey Energy
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.