Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JRNGF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

