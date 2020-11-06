JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital raised AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. AMS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.70.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

