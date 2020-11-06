KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of KZMYY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.