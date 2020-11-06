KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $63,547.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KBR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 117.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KBR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
