KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 164,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. KDDI has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

