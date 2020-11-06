Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 28.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Anthem by 26.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 67.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Anthem by 25.0% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $319.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $334.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a 200 day moving average of $274.72.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

