Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.80 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $48.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,400 shares of company stock worth $3,253,050 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

