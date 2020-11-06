Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,314 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,535 shares of company stock worth $1,756,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

