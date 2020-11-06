Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 4,976 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $151,116,000 after purchasing an additional 245,486 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

