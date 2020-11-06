Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kiadis Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

Kiadis Pharma stock remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kiadis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

