Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 7,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.