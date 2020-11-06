L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,987,000 after buying an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 415,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,592. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

