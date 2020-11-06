L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L’Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

