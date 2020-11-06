Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Purchases $68,100.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,606.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $16.46 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.