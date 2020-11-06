Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $162.00 at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $130.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.81.

Lear stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 410.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $31,748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

