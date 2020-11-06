LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €123.88 ($145.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.74. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

About LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F)

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

