LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $142.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.41. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

