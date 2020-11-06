Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE LMND opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.