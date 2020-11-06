Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

NYSE LIN opened at $254.04 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

