Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 628,841 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.95% of Teradyne worth $124,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 223.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 88.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Teradyne by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.15. 19,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $15,473,782 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

