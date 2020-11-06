Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 639,209 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Amcor stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

