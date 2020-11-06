Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.19. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,499. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.