Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,967 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $373,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 92,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

