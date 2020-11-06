Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 16,109 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $106,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $142,131,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 569,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

