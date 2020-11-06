Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 30,881 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $56,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.61. 2,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $740.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

