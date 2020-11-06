Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 684,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.41. 545,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,675,961. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

