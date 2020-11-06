Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $106.71 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.80% of Pool worth $106,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pool by 936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 1,444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,157,551. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,485. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day moving average of $290.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.