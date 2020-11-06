Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $115.22 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $115,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

NYSE BABA traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.00. 441,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,935,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

