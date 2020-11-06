Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361,484 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,525,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,222,000 after acquiring an additional 472,003 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. 107,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

