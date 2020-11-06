Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $149.27 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $149,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.08. 13,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.