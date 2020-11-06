Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $57.38 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.39% of Qorvo worth $57,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. 16,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

