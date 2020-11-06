Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $60.15 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cerner worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after buying an additional 575,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cerner by 3,781.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 541,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

