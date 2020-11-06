Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $79.62 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Humana worth $79,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.28. 8,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

