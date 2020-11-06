Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $90.98 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $90,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.34. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $482.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,620 shares of company stock valued at $47,172,495. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.