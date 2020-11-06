Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.31% of Clorox worth $82,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.17. 15,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

