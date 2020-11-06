Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,392 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $186,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.94. 42,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $386.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

