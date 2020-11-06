Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.98. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

